Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Midfield Free Will Baptist Church, 1801 Granby Road, will have Phillips and Banks singing and Pastor Josh McKinney preaching Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
Speers Ferry Church will have Mark Jackson preaching at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, will have The Sounds of Victory singing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the morning service and Rev. Gary Cavin preaching at the evening service Sunday.
Sullivan Baptist Church will host Dr. Roc Collins of Murfreesboro on Monday at 7 p.m. along with Phillips and Banks leading worship for the church's fifth annual WorshipFest. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
VOH Ministries will host a tent dedication Oct. 28-29 at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Greeneville featuring preaching and music from The Nelons, The Allens, Jonathan Wilburn, Aaron Butler and others. Times are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
Revivals
Cross Culture Church is hosting a revival in the Family Life Center of Vernon Heights Baptist Church on Russell Street in Kingsport. The Friday service starts at 7 p.m. with Mark Simmons preaching.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson is having its Month of Sundays Revival in October. Morning services will start at 10:30 a.m. (no Sunday school) and evening services will start at 6 p.m.
Community
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, will have a coat and clothes giveaway from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall.
Harvesting God's Love, a one-day fall Bible school for ages 1 to adult will be held Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 1536 Independence Ave., Mount Carmel.
Saint Mathew United Methodist Church, 2505 Nathan St., will host a blessing of the animals and pet costume contest Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m.
LifeBridge Christian Church, 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, will host a Fall Festival Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. There will be games, slides, crafts, prizes, candy, s'mores, popcorn, a cake walk, dunking tank, littles area and doughnut bobbing.
LampLight’s Theatre's newest Mortality Room production is “The Cry of the Damned.” Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, this show is rated PG-13. Performances will be weekends through Oct. 31. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. The show’s seating is general admission at $12. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Road, Church Hill, will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.