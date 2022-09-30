religion column

Music

The 44th annual Song Revival will be held Sunday through Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. each day at Casi Full Gospel Church, 370 Cassi Road (just off Hwy. 107), Chuckey. No admission charge; free will offering will be taken daily. Performers include The Hoppers, Mylon Hayes Family, Gold City, Perrys, Chuck Wagon Gang and Primitive Quartet.

