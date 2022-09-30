Music
The 44th annual Song Revival will be held Sunday through Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. each day at Casi Full Gospel Church, 370 Cassi Road (just off Hwy. 107), Chuckey. No admission charge; free will offering will be taken daily. Performers include The Hoppers, Mylon Hayes Family, Gold City, Perrys, Chuck Wagon Gang and Primitive Quartet.
Services
B’nai Sholom Congregation, 2510 Blountville Highway, Bristol, will have Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services. Erev Shabbat Shuvah service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Shabbat Shuvah morning service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There will be a cemetery service at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the B’nai Sholom Cemetery located at 2309 Bradley St. in Bristol, Virginia. Erev Yom Kippur services will be held at B’nai Sholom Congregation on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. No one will be admitted to services until after Kol Nidre has concluded. Yom Kippur services will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. For more information visit www.BnaiSholomTnVa.org, check the congregation's Facebook page or call 423-323-7596.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Sullivan Baptist Church will host Dr. Phil Hoskins on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. for their fifth annual WorshipFest. Dr. Herb Reavis of Jacksonville, Florida, will be preaching on Monday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Jeff Debord, pastor of First Baptist Church of Gate City, Virginia, preaching. A covered dish reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Ave. Kingsport, will host Sacred Harmony Sunday at 10:40 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, will have The Dupree Family singing Sunday at 6 p.m. Brother Dupree will preach.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Revival
Clinch Valley Church will be starting its Month of Sundays Revival in October. Eric Chapman will be preaching at both services Sunday, Living Sanctuary will sing at the morning service, and Cause One will sing at the evening service. Morning services will start at 10:30 a.m. (no Sunday school) and evening services will start at 6 p.m.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, grits, baked apples, pancakes, cereal, coffee, milk and orange juice. No donations.
Believers Church of Kingsport and Bethel Presbyterian Church are hosting an outdoor community event on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1593 Warpath Drive. The event includes activities for adults and children including live gospel music groups, an antique car show, an inflatable with a large slide, cornhole games, pumpkin decorating and face painting. Free lunch will also be available.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-through meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church, where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week the menu is pork loin, green beans, apples and dessert. Everyone welcome. The church food pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 until noon except holidays.
Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its 27th annual bazaar Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road, off Highway 394, Bluff City. There will be a country breakfast, lunch (hamburgers and hotdogs), apple butter making, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, fried pies, books, jewelry, farm/produce, silent and live auctions. For more information call 423-538-6311.
LifeBridge Christian Church, 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, will host a Fall Festival Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. There will be games, slides, crafts, prizes, candy, s'mores, popcorn, a cake walk, dunking tank, littles area and doughnut bobbing.
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
