Music
Phillips and Banks will perform Sunday at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will move its Sunday morning service to the McNew Cemetery this week. The service begins at 10 a.m.
Speers Ferry Church will have Mark Jackson preaching and singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service.
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have singing by Living Sanctuary Singers and preaching by Donnie Taylor Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching in the morning and Will Bolden preaching at the evening service.
Valley Parrish Revival will be held at Cameron United Methodist Church, 11315 Stanley Valley Road, Gate City, Virginia, Sunday through Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Special music each night.
Reservoir Road Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. with old-time singing and fellowship and Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. with a worship service. Guest speaker will be Randall Dodd. Special music by David and Debbie Easterling.
Community
Living Praise Church will be registering Ketron Elementary School students for the upcoming Back-To-School Bash and School Supplies Distribution Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 207 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport. Call 423-817-1307 for more information.
The General Conference of the Evangelical Methodist Church will be held July 26-29 at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church. Evening services start at 7 p.m. with morning devotions Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m. and noon.
The annual Ice Cream Supper of Amis Chapel United Methodist Church is set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The event will include music from Landon Bellamy, cake walks, kids’ games, corn dogs, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and homemade ice cream. The church is located at 122 Amis Chapel Road, Surgoinsville.
Donations are needed from families with relatives buried in the Powers Cemetery located behind the old Palmer School in Robinette Valley, Virginia. Please mail donations to: Franklin Love, 225 Chadwell Road, Kingsport TN 37660 or Lloyd Love, 1969 Pattonsville Road, Duffield, VA 24244. For more information call 423-292-9765 or 276-431-2253.
The Free Gift Gospel Mission, 1025 Maple St., Kingsport, will hold Wednesday studies of the Book of Esther beginning Aug. 3.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
