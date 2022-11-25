Music
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will host The Singing Cookes and Cooke Brothers in concert Saturday at 6 p.m.
Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Birchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
Services
Speers Ferry Church will have T.J. Hood preaching and the Manious Family singing Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching at the morning service Sunday and LeighAnn Haun singing and Jesse Forgety preaching at the evening service.
Oak Glen Baptist Church will host a Jubilee Nov. 28-30 at 7 p.m. nightly. Steve Dagenhart will preach Monday, and Joe Arthur will preach Tuesday and Wednesday. The church is located at 3836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia.
First Presbyterian Church in Gate City, Virginia, will host midweek Advent services on Wednesday evenings Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. nightly. The church is located at 274 Jones St.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, 214 Stony Point Road, Surgoinsville, will have its annual hanging of the greens service and concert featuring The Diamonds on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Revival
Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, 3120 Atoka Circle (across from the Fort Henry Drive Walmart) is having a revival beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. Evangelist Rick Rose will preach.
Community
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church. Serving a chicken sandwich, chips, fruit and dessert. The church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, grits, baked apples, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk.
The City Church, 242 E. Center St., Kingsport, will observe Community Compassion Day Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. The church will provide soups, chili and drinks and will have a winter clothes closet and prefilled winter care bags. Everything is free. Anyone who would like to serve can call 423-612-3918.
Oak Glen Baptist Church will have a live Nativity Dec. 17-18 from 5:30-8 p.m., indoor rain or shine. The walk-through event will be walker, wheelchair and scooter accessible. The church is located at 3836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
