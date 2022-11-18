Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress St., Mount Carmel, will host the Thanksgiving service “I Am Blessed” Sunday at 11 a.m.
David Perkins will preach and Joyful Journey will sing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Speers Ferry Church.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday. Cause One will sing at the morning service and Pastor Darrell Thacker will preach. Sam Spears will preach at the evening service.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have Philippines missionary Ramil Ofrecio preaching Sunday at the 11 a.m. service and Mike and Dottie Lane singing at 6 p.m.
Debbie and David Easterling will sing and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
A community Thanksgiving service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City. The church is located at 211 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport. Rev. Jim McComas will preach, and fellowship with refreshments is scheduled in the fellowship hall following the service. The service is hosted by the First FWB Church of Morrison City, Parkers Chapel FWB Church and Midfield FWB Church.
Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma, Virginia, will host a Jubilee Nov. 28-30 at 7 p.m. nightly. Steve Dagenhart will preach Nov. 28, and Joe Arthur will preach Nov. 29-30. The church is located at 3836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, 214 Stony Point Road, Surgoinsville, will have its annual hanging of the greens service and concert featuring The Diamonds on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Community
LampLight Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” through this Sunday at the theater, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. There will be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups on Friday at 9 a.m. and noon. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. A dinner theater option is available on Saturday. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Java and Jesus Ladies Ministry will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 208 Maple Ave., Church Hill. Shop for the holidays from local vendors. A bake sale will also be featured.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Road, Church Hill, will host a Christmas Bazaar Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Amis Chapel United Methodist Church’s annual Thanksgiving supper fundraiser is set for Saturday from 6-7 p.m. at the church’s fellowship hall. The church is located at 122 Amis Chapel Road, Surgoinsville. The menu is turkey, dressing and gravy, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cole slaw, rolls, desserts and drinks. The price is $11 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.
The City Church, 242 E. Center St., Kingsport, will observe Community Compassion Day Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. The church will provide soups, chili and drinks and will have a winter clothes closet and prefilled winter care bags. Everything is free. Anyone who would like to serve can call 423-612-3918.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
