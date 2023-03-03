religion column

Community

Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Church of Jesus, Saltville, Virginia; Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, Bean Station; Sunday at 11 a.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, Castlewood, Virginia; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Church Hill.

