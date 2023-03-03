Community
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Church of Jesus, Saltville, Virginia; Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, Bean Station; Sunday at 11 a.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, Castlewood, Virginia; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Church Hill.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, baked apples, grits, scrambled eggs, pancakes, cereal, milk orange juice and coffee.
Garage/bake sale Friday, March 10th, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road off 394, Bluff City, Tennessee, 423-538-6311.
We invite ladies to join the Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection for a luncheon meeting on Thursday, March 16, in The Press Room (Food City, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport). Speakers will be Linda Rothwell, “This Little Light of Mine,” and Peggy Lane, “Safety Techniques for Women.” Registration 10:30 am. Lunch 11 a.m. ($15.50). Reservations by March 10 to theresaarcher@comcast.net or (423) 360-5422.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration fee before March 15 is $10. After March 15, registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries start at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Services
Rev. Earl Miller will be preaching both services at Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church on Sunday, March 5.
Chris Holder and Journey Home will be singing at Durham's Chapel FWB Church on Sunday March 5 at 11 a.m. Brother Jack McCracken will be preaching at the 6:30 pm service. Terry Rhoton, the pastor, welcomes everyone for all the services.
Bloomingdale Baptist Church, located at 3220 Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport, is hosting “Journey to the Cross”, a free drive-through Easter event on Saturday, April 8, from 8:00-9:30 p.m. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive around the church campus while experiencing Jesus’ last week on earth.
Featuring over 60 costumed actors, “Journey to the Cross” takes the viewer from Jesus entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to the Empty Tomb on Easter morning. Featured scenes include Jerusalem, the Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus appearing before Pontius Pilate, Jesus Carrying the cross, the Cross, and the Empty Tomb.
“Journey to the Cross” is a free event; all are welcome to attend.
Speers Ferry Church will have Gary Gilliam preaching and Braden Gilliam singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
See a complete listing of services and events at www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.