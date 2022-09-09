Music
Blood Bought will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel, Sunday at 7 p.m.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Walker's Fork Baptist Church, 6441 Lone Star Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dustin Alley preaching and Phillips and Banks singing.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, Gray, is celebrating its 90th anniversary and homecoming with a special service on Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Former pastor Dr. D. Steve Gouge will preach. Special music will be presented by Rodney Hale, Donna Martin, Leanne Barker Lewallen and the Oak Grove Choir, directed by Jon Casteel. A catered meal will be served.
Lovelace Baptist Church, 930 Ryan Road, Fall Branch, will celebrate its 143rd homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. with their new pastor Hobbie McCreary preaching and special music by the members.
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sunday with Blood Bought singing and Kevin Bishop preaching. There will be no evening service.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching at the morning service and Youth Pastor Caleb King from Zion Baptist Church in Elizabethton preaching and the Zion Baptist Church Youth Choir singing at the evening service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Night services at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church are canceled while the "Rolling Revival " is in progress. Services will resume after the revival.
Community
Elm Springs United Methodist Church, Church Hill, will have a breakfast on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. Cost is by donation.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church, where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week the menu is soup beans, cornbread, potato casserole and dessert. Gray UMC food pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon except holidays.
Hermon Community Cemetery has canceled its annual fundraiser for the cemetery this year due to COVID-19. Please send contributions for the upkeep of the cemetery to: Hermon Community Cemetery Fund; c/o Kathy Robinson, secretary; 243 Samuel St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.