Music
The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
The Civic Chorale will present its first post-pandemic concert on Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City. There is a suggested $10 donation at the door. For additional information visit at www.thecivicchorale.org.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Virginia, will host an Easter organ series Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. through June 4.
Services
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service on Friday at 7 p.m. Pastor Doug Raynes of Progress Baptist Church from Hendersonville, North Carolina, will be preaching. The Raynes family will be singing.
Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, 3120 Atoka Circle, Kingsport (across from the Fort Henry Drive Walmart) will have their second annual South Kingsport Jubilee Friday and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423- 245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Speers Ferry Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. with Jody Hammonds preaching and the Crystal River Boys singing.
Friendship Chapel, 300 McKenzie Road, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday. Pastor Darrell Thacker will preach at the morning service, and Evangelist Jonathan Phillips will preach at the evening service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the morning service Sunday and Gary and Glenda Edens singing at the evening service.
Mike and Dottie Lane will sing and Pastor Tim Risner will preach at 6 p.m. Sunday at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Gorman McMurray will preach and Donnie Sizemore and The Mountain Tradition will sing at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Revival
Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Road, will have a revival May 20-21 at 7 p.m. and May 22 with 11 a.m. with Evangelist Bobby Bryant as the featured speaker. There will be gospel music, singing and prayer for the sick at each service.
Memorial Day
Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church will observe Memorial Day on Saturday, May 28, at RCG Cemetery, with its annual Memorial Day weekend "meet and greet." The welcome tent will be set up near the cemetery from 1-4 p.m. Anyone who has a connection to RCGUMC or the RCG community is welcome to attend. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy seeing old friends or making new ones. Snacks and water will be provided.
Community
LampLight Theatre will present “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Regular show admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church, where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. On the menu this week is a chicken sandwich, chips and dessert. The church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
