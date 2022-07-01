Music
Brian Burchfield will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, on Sunday at 6 p.m.
“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call the church office at 423-245-0104.
Speers Ferry Church will have Gary Gilliam preaching and Braden Gilliam singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Jack McCracken will be preaching at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Community
Vacation Bible school wraps up at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Friday at 7 p.m.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits with sausage gravy, sausage patties, grits, scrambled eggs, pancakes, cereal, coffee, orange juice and milk. No donations.
Gray United Methodist Church will be serving a free meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. All you need to do is drive up to the side of the church, where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. The menu this week is hamburgers, potato salad and dessert. The food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Drive to back and you will see the entrance on the side of church.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
See a complete listing of services and events at www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.