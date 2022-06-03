Music
“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide six nights of free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. from June 5 through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Virginia, will host an Easter organ series Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. through June 4.
Phillips and Banks will sing at Friendship Chapel Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call the church office at 423-245-0104.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have its 52nd homecoming service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Wilson Family will sing, and Evangelist Eric Chapman will preach. There will be no Sunday school or evening service. A covered dish meal will follow the service.
Speers Ferry Church will have Gary Gilliam preaching and Braden Gilliam singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Steve Lyons will preach Sunday at 3 p.m. at Harmony Church Missions, 2300 Bloomingdale Road.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Victory Baptist Church, 1932 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, will hold a "Five for Five" meeting in June. Five Wednesdays in June will feature five messages from Don McCann. Remaining dates are June 8, 15, 22 and 29. Services start at 7 p.m.
Decoration
Hensley Family Cemetery memorial service will be held at Big Cut Church Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Kelvin Bishop will preach, and Mike and Donny Lane will provide the music. A potluck meal will be served in the fellowship hall. For more information contact Thomas Hensley at 423-571-4625 or 276-452-4539.
Decoration and memorial services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Gardners Chapel Cemetery. Donations are needed from everyone who has family buried there.
Decoration Day for Pleasant Hill CP Cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Hwy., Chuckey, will be held Sunday. There will be a brief open-air meeting of the Cemetery Association members at 2 p.m. Sunday near the rear entrance of the church.
The annual memorial and decoration for Beulah Community Cemetery will be held Sunday, June 12, with a brief prayer and business session at 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Donations for upkeep and maintenance may be mailed to Beulah Community Cemetery, c/o Wayne Olinger, 760 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN 37663; or they may be given directly to Wayne Olinger or Jim Deck.
Donations are needed for the Bellamy Cemetery. Make checks payable to Bellamy Cemetery and mail to Peggy Barbour, 320 Barbour Hollow Lane, Gate City, VA 24251 or call 276-386-9779 or 423-384-4000.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Menu is biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, cereal and fruit, grits and coffee, milk and orange juice. No donations.
“Damascus Road” will be presented through June 12 at LampLight Theatre in Kingsport. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour before the show. For reservations or more information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
