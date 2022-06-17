Music
David and Debbie Easterling will sing, and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide six nights of free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. from June 5 through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
A Gospel Jubilee featuring Heavenly Reflections, The Principles, Chris Holder and Journey Home, Bays Mountain Choir, Brian Burchfield, David Francis, The Bentons, The Quillin Family, Carol McKamey Woodard, Gerald Sweatman and Tommy Browder will be held June 17-18 at 6 p.m. nightly at 6038 Roseberry Road, Kingsport. Bring lawn chairs. For more information call 423-361-9441.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching the Sunday morning service and Lynn Garden Singers for the Sunday evening service.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 pm.
Jeremy Ketron will preach Sunday at 3 p.m. at Harmony Church Missions at 2300 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will not have an evening service Sunday in honor of Father’s Day.
Victory Baptist Church, 1932 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, will hold a "Five for Five" meeting in June. Five Wednesdays in June will feature five messages from Don McCann. Remaining dates are June 22 and 29. Services start at 7 p.m.
Community
Elm Springs United Methodist Church, Church Hill, will have Bible school Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 3 and up.
Holston View Church, 174 Church St., Weber City, Virginia, will have church music items available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Items include octavo anthems, song books and cantatas (single copies/some sets). The items are free, but donations are accepted.
Gills Chapel Baptist Church, Mooresburg, will have Bible school June 21-23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m nightly. The theme is Created in Christ: Designed for God's Purpose.
Valley Parrish Yard Sale will be held Friday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at Grange Hall United Methodist Church, 5373 W. Carter's Valley Road, Church Hill.
Rogersville Baptist Temple will hold a day camp on Friday, June 24, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for youth ages 7-18.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have Bible school June 27 through July 1 at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be classes for all age groups. Everyone is invited.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
