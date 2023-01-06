Music
Mike and Dottie will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel, Sunday at 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptists Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. Evangelist Gary Crisp of Robbinsville, North Carolina, will preach.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits with gravy, scrambled eggs, baked apples, grits, pancakes, cereal, milk, orange juice and coffee.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.
