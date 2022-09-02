First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Gary Gilliam will preach and Braden Gilliam will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Speers Ferry Church. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Walker's Fork Baptist Church, 6441 Lone Star Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dustin Alley preaching and Phillips and Banks singing.
Revivals
The 2022 Fall Barn Revival wraps up tonight at 7 p.m. at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. Journey Home will sing.
Ablaze Revival wraps up tonight at Tabernacle of Praise.
Oak Glen Baptist, 2836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia, will hold revival with Brother Heath Williams Sept. 4-7. Times are 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. For more information call Danny Sykes at 423-914-5344.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, grits, pancakes, cereal, milk, orange juice and coffee.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.