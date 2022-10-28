Lighthouse Productions and Rainbow Motors will present the 13th annual Tribute to Veterans Concert Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Middle School auditorium, across from Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport. Performers will be the Lumber River Quartet and Phillips and Banks. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, ticket locations or to charge tickets call Lighthouse Productions at 423-677-5093.
Services
VOH Ministries will host a tent dedication Friday and Saturday at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. in Greeneville featuring preaching and music from The Nelons, The Allens, Jonathan Wilburn, Aaron Butler and others. Times are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have its 5th Sunday Fellowship Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Psalm 51 singing and Evangelist Eric Chapman preaching. A covered dish meal will follow the service.
The Crystal River Boys will sing at Speers Ferry Church at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have an appreciation dinner for the pastor and his family Sunday after church services.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host Trunk or Treat Saturday at 6 p.m., rain or shine.
Saint Mathew United Methodist Church, 2505 Nathan St., will host a blessing of the animals and pet costume contest Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, will host a Trunk or Treat Monday from 5-7 p.m.
LifeBridge Christian Church, 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, will host a Fall Festival Monday from 6-8 p.m. There will be games, slides, crafts, prizes, candy, s'mores, popcorn, a cake walk, dunking tank, littles area and doughnut bobbing.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-through meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church and you can get your meal. Menu is soup, cheese sandwich and dessert. The Gray UMC food pantry open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Ladies Fellowship of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, Bloomingdale, will have a craft and bake sale Nov. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, seasonal items, baked goods, hot dogs and more will be available. All proceeds will benefit missions.
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Road, Church Hill, will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.