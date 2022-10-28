religion column

Lighthouse Productions and Rainbow Motors will present the 13th annual Tribute to Veterans Concert Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Middle School auditorium, across from Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport. Performers will be the Lumber River Quartet and Phillips and Banks. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, ticket locations or to charge tickets call Lighthouse Productions at 423-677-5093.

