Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have a watch service on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the fellowship building. Please bring a covered dish and enjoy the fellowship. Donald Harding and sister Tammy Harding will sing at the church Sunday at 10 a.m., and Donald Harding will preach. Jack McCracken will preach at the 6:30 p.m. service Sunday. 

