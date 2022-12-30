Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have a watch service on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the fellowship building. Please bring a covered dish and enjoy the fellowship. Donald Harding and sister Tammy Harding will sing at the church Sunday at 10 a.m., and Donald Harding will preach. Jack McCracken will preach at the 6:30 p.m. service Sunday.
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a New Year's Eve service Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Special guest speaker will be Evangelist Gary Crisp.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org for more information.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have an 11 a.m. service only this Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Community
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free drive-through meal to the community on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for a meal. Serving spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert. The church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.