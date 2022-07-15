Services
Tri-Cities Baptist Camp Meeting will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Choir practice at 6:45 p.m.) The camp address is 184 Hidden Valley Road, Kingsport. Call 423-914-5344.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Elim Independent Baptist Church, 211 Lincoln Ave., Church Hill, will celebrate its 53rd annual homecoming Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. with singing by Isaac and Sarah Tipton.
Dr. Ben Carper will preach Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Cedar View Independent Methodist Church on Old Gibson Mill Road in Kingsport.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have evangelist Craig Seabolt preaching the morning service and Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching the evening service Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Delbert Tomlinson preaching at the morning service and Praise Duet singing at the evening service Sunday.
The Sounds of Victory will sing and the Rev. Tilden Nash will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Durham's Chapel Free Wheel Baptist will move its Sunday morning service to Shepard Cemetery. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish.
Brother Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Community
Vision Productions, Inc. will host an Artist In Ministry Conference July 18-22 at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. The cost of the conference is $65. To register call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Vacation Bible school at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, Old Gibson Mill Road, will be held July 19-21 from 6-8:15 p.m. nightly. There'll be classes for all ages. Special guest is Pastor Dalbert Tomlinson from Jamaica.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free meal on Thursday, July 21, from 6-7 p.m. The meal, available to anyone who needs it, includes a meatball sandwich, slaw, chips and dessert. Drive up to the side of the church; meals will be brought out.
The General Conference of the Evangelical Methodist Church will be held July 26-29 at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church. Evening services start at 7 p.m. with morning devotions Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m. and noon.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
