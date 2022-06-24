Music
The Heavenly Reflections will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport.
“Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. Lemonade and cookies will be served after each service. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call the church office at 423-245-0104.
Services at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday will be moved to the Hall Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday. Pastor Darrell Thacker will be preaching at the morning service, and Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Youth Group will be singing at the evening service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Patrick McArthur will preach at Harmony Church Missions, 2300 Bloomingdale Road, Sunday at 3 p.m.
Victory Baptist Church, 1932 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, will hold a "Five for Five" meeting in June. Five Wednesdays in June will feature five messages from Don McCann. The remaining date is June 29. The service starts at 7 p.m.
Community
Valley Parrish Yard Sale will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Grange Hall United Methodist Church, 5373 W. Carters Valley Road, Church Hill.
Rogersville Baptist Temple will hold a day camp on June 24 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for youth ages 7-18.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have Bible school June 27 through July 1 at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be classes for all age groups. Everyone is invited.
Purchase Ridge Community Church will hold vacation Bible school June 27 through July 1 from 6-8:30 p.m.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
