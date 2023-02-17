religion column

Music

First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Paramount Chamber Players Thursday at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you