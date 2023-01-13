Sullivan Baptist Church will host the Tennessee Men’s Chorale on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a special night of praise and worship. The Tennessee Men’s Chorale is a choir composed of worship musicians from across Tennessee, most of whom serve as worship leaders and ministers of music in their respective churches. The choir has performed for events across the United States, as well as in international mission settings such Wales, Brazil and Italy. Sullivan Baptist Church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Services
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service on Friday at 7 p.m. Evangelist Gary Crisp of Robbinsville, North Carolina, will preach.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Speers Ferry Church will have David Perkins preaching and Blood Bought singing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching at the morning service and Blake Adkins preaching at the evening service.
Bethel AME Zion Church will have a Martin Luther King Celebration Service Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Wayne Purcell, pastor of Young's Chapel AME Zion Church in Morristown. Musical guest will be Devoted.
Sounds of Victory will sing and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at the 6:30 p.m. service.
Community
Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will host a lunch program with Shirley Craddock speaking on “Let’s Make A Deal!” Thursday at 11 a.m. Special feature by Billie Wisecarver on home remedies, “God, Garlic and Castor Oil.” Cost of lunch buffet at Food City Press Room is $15.50 (location 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport). For reservations call 423-360-5422 or email theresaarcher@comcast.net by Friday, Jan. 13.
LampLight Theatre will present the Foggy Valley Gang in a brand-new comedy, “Wild Wild Wacky West,” Jan. 13-29. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for students. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.