religion column

Music

Sullivan Baptist Church will host the Tennessee Men’s Chorale on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a special night of praise and worship. The Tennessee Men’s Chorale is a choir composed of worship musicians from across Tennessee, most of whom serve as worship leaders and ministers of music in their respective churches. The choir has performed for events across the United States, as well as in international mission settings such Wales, Brazil and Italy. Sullivan Baptist Church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.

