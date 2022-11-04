Music
Lighthouse Productions and Rainbow Motors will present the 13th annual Tribute to Veterans Concert Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Middle School auditorium, across from Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport. Performers will be the Lumber River Quartet and Phillips and Banks. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, ticket locations or to charge tickets call Lighthouse Productions at 423-677-5093.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Gillenwater Chapel, 433 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia, will have services Sunday at 10 a.m. with Hollow Ground and at 6 p.m.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have a special Veterans Appreciation Service on Sunday at 10 a.m. Jack McCracken will preach at 6:30 p.m.
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have Isaiah Baxter preaching Sunday at 11 a.m. and Sherry Tilson and Family singing at 6 p.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Revival
Way of Life Baptist Church, 319 Salvation Road, Kingsport, will hold a revival Nov. 7-12 at 7 p.m. nightly. (Prayer room before the service at 6:15 p.m.) Special singing by the WOL Singers Monday, Recovery Soldiers Ministry Tuesday, Meghan Fansler Wednesday, Alexa Hall Thursday and the Zion Baptist Youth Choir Saturday.
Community
The Ladies Fellowship of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, Bloomingdale, will have a craft and bake sale Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, seasonal items, baked goods, hot dogs and more will be available. All proceeds will benefit missions.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, baked apples, grits, scrambled eggs, pancakes, milk orange juice and coffee.
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
LampLight Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Nov. 11-20 at the theater, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and noon. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. A dinner theater option is available on Nov. 19. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Crossroads Christian Church’s Women’s Ministry is hosting “The Crossroads Marketplace” on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Marketplace will have dozens of vendors with products that include handmade gift and home décor items, jewelry, cosmetics, skin care, gourmet foods, woodworking, international and fair-trade items and quilts, as well as representatives from national direct sales companies. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. Many of the vendors are giving away doors prizes. Crossroads is located off Interstate 26, Exit 13 at 1300 Suncrest Drive in Gray, between Daniel Boone High School and the Gray Fossil Site. For more information call 423-477-2229 or go to www.crossroadsgray.org.
Java and Jesus Ladies Ministry will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 208 Maple Ave., Church Hill. Shop for the holidays from local vendors. A bake sale will also be featured.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Road, Church Hill, will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City Church, 242 E. Center St., Kingsport, will observe Community Compassion Day Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. The church will provide soups, chili and drinks and will have a winter clothes closet and prefilled winter care bags. Everything is free. Anyone who would like to serve can call 423-612-3918.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
