Music
The Family gospel and Bishop Family will sing Sunday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Primitive Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information, call (423) 245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Reservoir Road Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. with old-time singing and fellowship and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. with a worship service. Guest speaker will be Randall Dodd. Special music by David and Debbie Easterling.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching the morning service and brother Jesse Forgety preaching the evening service on Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have the Rev. Earl Miller preaching the morning service and Rejoicing Voices singing at the evening service Sunday.
Chris Holder and Journey Home will sing and Jimmy Hammonds preach at the Manville Holiness Church homecoming service Sunday at 2 p.m.
Brother Jacob Horton will preach Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Homecoming Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2118 Bloomingdale Road, will be held Aug. 21. Worship service begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch and fellowship to follow.
Community
Rye Cove Community Church will host a fish fry Friday, Aug. 12, starting at 4 p.m. All you can eat. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6-7 p.m. Please rive up to the side of the church, where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. The menu is green beans, potatoes, corn on the cob, tomatoes and a dessert.
LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport, is hosting a Children’s Theatre Program. The after-school classes will meet weekly throughout the school year from September through the end of May. During class, biblical devotionals are given that relate to the day’s theater lessons. In the fall, classes will develop students’ skills, and in the spring the classes will work toward creating acts for the end-of-season variety show “Let It Shine!” An open house will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m. For more information visit www.lamplighttheatre.com or call 423-343-1766.
The 2022 Fall Barn Revival will be held Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. Tim Bailey and Jason Nunley will preach. Singers will be Ray Wolford (Monday), The Clark Quartet (Tuesday), Journey Home (Wednesday and Friday) and The Heavenly Reflections (Thursday).
Donations are needed from families with relatives buried in the Powers Cemetery located behind the old Palmer School in Robinette Valley, Virginia. Please mail donations to: Franklin Love, 225 Chadwell Road, Kingsport TN 37660 or Lloyd Love, 1969 Pattonsville Road, Duffield, VA 24244. For more information call 423-292-9765 or 276-431-2253.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
See a complete listing of services and events at www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.