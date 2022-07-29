religion column

Services

Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have its 5th Sunday Fellowship Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday school or evening service. A covered dish meal will follow the service.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video