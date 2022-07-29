Services
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have its 5th Sunday Fellowship Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday school or evening service. A covered dish meal will follow the service.
Oak Glen Baptist Church in Gate City, Virginia, will have services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. with Evangelist Dana Williams.
Speers Ferry Church will have Blood Bought singing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
T.J. Hood will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m.
Pastor Dalbert Tomlinson from Jamaica will preach Sunday at 11 a.m. at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church in Kingsport.
Layton Bentley will preach Sunday at 3 p.m. at Harmony Church Missions, 2300 Bloomingdale Road.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Dr. Hong Yang and Dr. Esther Yang will be the featured guest speakers at Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Road, on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m.
Michael Campbell will be preaching at Manville Church, Gate City, Virginia, Sunday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m.
Reservoir Road Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. with old-time singing and fellowship and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. with a worship service. Guest speaker will be Randall Dodd. Special music by David and Debbie Easterling.
Community
The annual Ice Cream Supper of Amis Chapel United Methodist Church is set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday. The event will include music from Landon Bellamy, cake walks, kids’ games, corn dogs, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and homemade ice cream. The church is located at 122 Amis Chapel Road, Surgoinsville.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church, where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week the menu is barbecue sandwich, baked beans, slaw and dessert. The church pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon except holidays.
The Free Gift Gospel Mission, 1025 Maple St., Kingsport, will hold Wednesday studies of the Book of Esther beginning Aug. 3.
Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil St., Lynn Garden, will host a Back To School Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 2-4 p.m. featuring music by Appalachian Trail Band, free hot dogs with all the trimmings, snow cones and a huge inflatable for kids. There will be door prizes and something for each child. This event is free to Lynn Garden residents. Bring your lawn chair for an afternoon of food, fun and fellowship.
Pierson Cemetery Decoration will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. Pastor Travis Pierson will preach.
Donations are needed from families with relatives buried in the Powers Cemetery located behind the old Palmer School in Robinette Valley, Virginia. Please mail donations to: Franklin Love, 225 Chadwell Road, Kingsport TN 37660 or Lloyd Love, 1969 Pattonsville Road, Duffield, VA 24244. For more information call 423-292-9765 or 276-431-2253.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
