Music
The Bledsoes from Dobson, North Carolina, will sing Sunday at 7 p.m. at Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 2115 Highway 113, Whitesburg.
The Civic Chorale will present its first post-pandemic concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City. There is a suggested $10 donation at the door. For additional information visit at www.thecivicchorale.org.
Cedar Chapel Church will have its last fourth Saturday singing May 28 starting at 7 p.m. Scheduled singers are the Bishop Family and Mike and Dottie.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Virginia, will host an Easter organ series Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. through June 4.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Joel Kavanaugh will preach Sunday at 3 p.m. at Harmony Church Missions, 2300 Bloomingdale Road.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday. Evangelist R.G. Rose will preach at the morning service, and Pastor Darrell Thacker will preach at the evening service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Revival
Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Road, will have a revival Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Bobby Bryant as the featured speaker. There will be gospel music, singing and prayer for the sick at each service.
Decoration
Brian Burchfield will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Community Church, 3430 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville for Decoration Day. No meal will be served.
Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church will observe Memorial Day on Saturday, May 28, at RCG Cemetery, with its annual Memorial Day weekend "meet and greet." The welcome tent will be set up near the cemetery from 1-4 p.m. Anyone who has a connection to RCGUMC or the RCG community is welcome to attend. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy seeing old friends or making new ones. Snacks and water will be provided.
Hensley Family Cemetery memorial service will be held at Big Cut Church Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. Kelvin Bishop will preach, and Mike and Donny Lane will provide the music. A potluck meal will be served in the fellowship hall. For more information contact Thomas Hensley at 423-571-4625 or 276-452-4539.
Donations are needed for the Bellamy Cemetery. Make checks payable to Bellamy Cemetery and mail to Peggy Barbour, 320 Barbour Hollow Lane, Gate City, VA 24251 or call 276-386-9779 or 423-384-4000.
Community
“Damascus Road” will be presented for three consecutive weeks May 27 through June 12 at LampLight Theatre in Kingsport. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour before the show. For reservations or more information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
See a complete listing of services and events at www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.