Music
Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Burchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
Brian Burchfield will sing Saturday at 6 p.m. at Beech Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 225 E. Spring St. South, Big Stone Gap, Virginia; Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3385 Manville Road, Gate City, Virginia; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Church Road, Midway, Virginia.
Services
New Providence Presbyterian Church, 214 Stony Point Road, Surgoinsville, will have its annual hanging of the greens service and concert featuring The Diamonds on Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Jimmy Tipton will preach at Mount Moriah Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Church Hill Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. The Tipton Family will sing. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave.
Speers Ferry Church will have the David Hood Singers performing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have morning and evening services Sunday with Pastor Darrell Thacker preaching.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church in Gate City, Virginia, will host midweek Advent services on Wednesday evenings Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. nightly. The church is located at 274 Jones St.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, grits, baked apples, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk.
Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., will host a giveaway of yard sale items in the gym Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Everything is free. Call 423-246-6792.
The City Church, 242 E. Center St., Kingsport, will observe Community Compassion Day Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. The church will provide soups, chili and drinks and will have a winter clothes closet and prefilled winter care bags. Everything is free. Anyone who would like to serve can call 423-612-3918.
Oak Glen Baptist Church will have a live Nativity Dec. 17-18 from 5:30-8 p.m., indoor rain or shine. The walk-through event will be walker, wheelchair and scooter accessible. The church is located at 3836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
