Music
The Perry Voices and David and Debbie Easterling will be singing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Road, Hiltons, Virginia.
Brian Burchfield will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. for homecoming at Gray Church of God, 387 Gray Station Road, and at 6 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 185 Woodland Lane in Church Hill.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Nickelsville United Methodist Church will celebrate it's 100th anniversary homecoming at 10 a.m. on Sunday with dinner on the grounds following the service. The church will host a revival October 16-18 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The celebration will conclude with a hot dog supper on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Gillenwater Chapel in Fort Blackmore, Virginia, will have services Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Toke Hensley and David and Debra Easterling and Henderson Duet.
Sullivan Baptist Church will host Chosen Road Sunday at 10:15 a.m. On Monday at 7 p.m., Pastor Scott Price of Fellowship Chapel in Bristol, Virginia, will be the guest preacher, along with Chosen Road leading worship for the fifth annual WorshipFest. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the morning service Sunday and the Good Neighbor Quartet singing at the evening service.
Blood Bought and Judd will sing and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Revivals
Cross Culture Church will host a revival in the Family Life Center of Vernon Heights Baptist Church on Russell Street in Kingsport. Services will be held nightly at 7 p.m. Oct. 16-21. Ministers will be Sonny Thomas on Sunday, David Medley on Monday, Ronnie Knight on Tuesday, Devin Adkins on Wednesday, Jerry Smith on Thursday, and Mark Simmons on Friday.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson is having its Month of Sundays Revival in October. Evangelist RG Rose will be preaching at both services Sunday. Chris Holder and Journey Home will sing in the morning service, and The Wilson Family will be singing in the evening service. Morning services will start at 10:30 a.m. (no Sunday school) and evening services will start at 6 p.m.
Community
The Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will host a luncheon Thursday with music by Arvella Lane and Karen Gouge speaking on "Overcome the Unexpected!" There will also be a Stonecroft Ministries silent auction. The public is invited. Cost of the lunch buffet (11 a.m.) at Food City Press Room, 300 Clinchfield St., is $15.50. For reservations call 423-360-5422 or email theresaarcher@comcast.net by Oct. 14.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church, where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week the menu is fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, roll and dessert. Everyone welcome. The Gray UMC food pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon except holidays.
Harvesting God's Love, a one-day fall Bible school for ages 1 to adult will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 1536 Independence Ave., Mount Carmel.
LifeBridge Christian Church, 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, will host a Fall Festival Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. There will be games, slides, crafts, prizes, candy, s'mores, popcorn, a cake walk, dunking tank, littles area and doughnut bobbing.
LampLight’s Theatre's newest Mortality Room production is “The Cry of the Damned.” Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, this show is rated PG-13. Performances will be weekends through Oct. 31. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. The show’s seating is general admission at $12. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Road, Church Hill, will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
