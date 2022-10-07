Music
The 44th annual Song Revival will wrap up Friday at 7 p.m. with Primitive Quartet. The festival is held at Casi Full Gospel Church, 370 Cassi Road (just off Hwy. 107), Chuckey. No admission charge; free will offering will be taken.
David and Debbie Easterling will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel, Sunday at 7 p.m.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, Old Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport, will hold its 83rd anniversary homecoming Sunday with Sunday school services at 9:45 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Dr. Ronald Cooke is the guest speaker. Lunch will follow.
Calvary Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport , will have services Sunday at 11 a.m. with singing by Terry and Kelly Begley and preaching by Terry Begley. The 6 p.m. service will feature singing by Sherry Tilsons and Sheila Gilbert. This will be Friendship and Fellowship Day.
East Watauga Avenue Baptist Church, 1801 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Dickenson. A covered dish meal will follow.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Jacob Horton will be preaching at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan Baptist Church will host Dr. John Sullivan of Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday at 7 p.m. for its fifth annual WorshipFest. Music will be led by For The King. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call 423-349-6288 or visit www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Revival
Clinch Valley Church will be having its Month of Sundays Revival in October. Evangelist Craig Seabolt will be preaching at both services Sunday. The Seabolt Family will sing at the morning service, and Forever Thankful will sing at the evening service. Morning services will start at 10:30 a.m. (no Sunday school) and evening services will start at 6 p.m.
Community
Elm Springs United Methodist Church, Church Hill, will hold a rummage sale Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Berea Freewill Baptist Church, 2415 Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City, will be having a fundraiser to help fund its food assistance program. It will be a donations-only garage sale. Times are Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its 27th annual bazaar Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road, off Highway 394, Bluff City. There will be a country breakfast, lunch (hamburgers and hotdogs), apple butter making, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, fried pies, books, jewelry, farm/produce, silent and live auctions. For more information call 423-538-6311.
Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport, will host a Fall Festival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an apple butter stir, country store, lunch items and rummage sale.
The Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will host a luncheon Oct. 20 with music by Arvella Lane and Karen Gouge speaking on "Overcome the Unexpected!" There will also be a Stonecroft Ministries silent auction. The public is invited. Cost of the lunch buffet (11 a.m.) at Food City Press Room, 300 Clinchfield St., is $15.50. For reservations call 423-360-5422 or email theresaarcher@comcast.net by Oct. 14.
Harvesting God's Love, a one-day fall Bible school for ages 1 to adult will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 1536 Independence Ave., Mount Carmel.
LifeBridge Christian Church, 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, will host a Fall Festival Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. There will be games, slides, crafts, prizes, candy, s'mores, popcorn, a cake walk, dunking tank, littles area and doughnut bobbing.
LampLight’s Theatre's newest Mortality Room production is “The Cry of the Damned.” Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, this show is rated PG-13. Performances will be weekends Oct. 8-31. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. The show’s seating is general admission at $12. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
Rye Cove Community Church has resumed its in-person fish fries the second Friday of each month. The fish fries starts at 4 p.m. and are dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
