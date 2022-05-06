Music
The Primitive Quartet will perform at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Friday at 7 p.m. No ticket required, but a love offering will be received.
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church, 1803 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville; Saturday at 5 p.m. at Albright United Methodist Church, 6525 Old Stage Road, Chuckey; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Cold Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 306 Cold Springs Road, Surgoinsville; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Midway, Virginia.
Cause One and Mike and Dottie will sing at 7 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel.
The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday, May 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
The Civic Chorale will present its first post-pandemic concert on Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City. There is a suggested $10 donation at the door. For additional information visit at www.thecivicchorale.org.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Virginia, will host an Easter organ series Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. through June 4.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Jackie Hilton preaching at the morning service Sunday and Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the evening service.
Clinch Valley Church in Eidson will have a our Mother’s Day service Sunday morning. There will be no evening service.
Marvin Egan will preach Sunday at 3 p.m. at Harmony Church Missions, 2300 Bloomingdale Road.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Pastor is Terry Rhoton.
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service on Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Pastor Doug Raynes of Progress Baptist Church from Hendersonville, North Carolina, will be preaching. The Raynes family will be singing.
Revival
Speers Ferry Church will host a revival starting Monday at 7 p.m. nightly with Bobby Dockery and Gary Gilliam preaching. Singers will be True Faith on Monday, Dan Moneyhun Trio on Tuesday, Braden Gilliam and Speer Ferry youth on Wednesday, Mona Holcomb Singers on Thursday, singers from Bobby Dockery's church on Friday, and David Hood Singers on Saturday.
Memorial Day
Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church will observe Memorial Day on Saturday, May 28, at RCG Cemetery, with its annual Memorial Day weekend "meet and greet." The welcome tent will be set up near the cemetery from 1-4 p.m. Anyone who has a connection to RCGUMC or the RCG community is welcome to attend. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy seeing old friends or making new ones. Snacks and water will be provided.
Community
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, will host a free community breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Menu is scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, grits, cereal, apples and bananas, coffee, milk and orange juice. No donations.
LampLight Theatre will present “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” through May 15. Shows will run Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Regular show admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
