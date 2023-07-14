Music
For His Glory and Heavenly Reflections will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Road, Hiltons, Virginia.
Services
The last night of the Tri-Cities Baptist Camp Meeting will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at 184 Hidden Valley Road, Kingsport. (Take Interstate 26 to Exit 10 and follow the signs.) Ralph Sexton will preach.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call 423-245-0104.
David Perkins will preach and David and Debbie Easterling will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Speers Ferry Church.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road (across from Miller Perry School) will have the Quillen Family singing Sunday at 11 a.m. Kelly Begley will sing and Terry Begley will preach at 6 p.m.
Dr. Ben Carper of Greenville, South Carolina, will preach Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church on Old Gibson Mill Road in Kingsport.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Jimmy Tipton preaching at the morning service Sunday and the Praise Duet singing at the evening service.
David and Debbie Easterling will sing and Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming
Midway Memorial United Methodist Church will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first service in the church Sunday during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow the service. The church is located at 5532 Veterans Memorial Highway, Gate City, Virginia.
Vacation Bible School
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have Vacation Bible School and Family Day Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church will have Bible School July 17-21 from 6-8 p.m. nightly.
Community
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection invites ladies to a luncheon meeting on Thursday in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. Dianne Barker will speak on “What’s a Millennial and How Do You Tame It?” Music by Oscar Harris with Shades of Grace Church. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50). Make reservations by July 14 to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422. Free lunch for first-time attendees.
Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil St., will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2-4 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, snow cones and music provided by The Appalachian Trail Band.
Gray United Methodist Church will now have only one community meal each month. The meal will be served the first Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The drive-through pickup will be the same as before. We are encouraging people for the warmer months to park and come have your meal with us. Tables will be set up in the grassy section beside the church.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church
Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
