Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress St., Mount Carmel, will have the patriotic musical “God Bless the USA” Sunday at 11 a.m.
Brian Burchfield will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 515 Hart St., Johnson City; Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport; and Tuesday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Riverview Campground, 408 Highway 107, Jonesborough.
Summer Worship Nights will continue this Sunday at 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Broad Street in downtown Kingsport with live music by Jacob’s Vision from Greeneville. Bring your chairs and come and join us for a night of worship. Sponsored by Awaken Ministries, New Horizons Ministries, Route I-40 Ministries and LampLight Theater.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching.
Speers Ferry Church will have Gary Gilliam preaching and Braden Gilliam singing Sunday at 11 a.m. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Ball preaching at both services Sunday.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church will have The Bishop Family singing and Cory Brooks preaching Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming
Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, July 9. This homecoming will celebrate the 180th anniversary of the church. The church was established in 1843 on property donated by Frederick Ross. It had been a site of many camp meetings for many years prior to 1843. Morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed with a covered dish meal at the church cabin. All people who attended the church through the years are invited to attend.
VBS
Vacation Bible School at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church wraps up Friday at 7 p.m.
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will have Vacation Bible School July 10-13 from 6-8 p.m. Theme is “In Search of Victory.” There will be classes for everyone.
Community
Gray United Methodist Church will now have only one community meal each month. The meal will be served the first Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. We are encouraging people for the warmer months to park and come have your meal with us. Tables will be set up in the grassy section beside the church. The menu for July is grilled hamburgers, baked beans, chips and dessert.
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will host a Neighborhood Block Party Sunday, July 9, from 4-8 p.m. There will be food, music, games, activities for the kids, and much more.