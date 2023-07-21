First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call 423-245-0104.
Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will move services to the McNew Cemetery Sunday at 10 a.m.
Speers Ferry Church will have T.J. Hood preaching at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Greg Collins preaching at both services Sunday.
Homecoming
Midway Baptist Church in Gate City, Virginia, will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m. Chuck Grimm will preach, and Brian Birchfield will sing.
Revival
Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Gate City, Virginia, will hold a revival starting July 31 at 7 p.m. nightly. James Holcomb and Mickey Gibson will preach.
Vacation Bible School
Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church Bible School wraps up Friday at 6 p.m. nightly.
Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., will host a Bible School on Sunday, July 30, from 3-5 p.m.
Community
First Free Will Baptist Church, 208 Maple Avenue, Church Hill, will host a yard sale Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. A large variety of items will be for sale. Breakfast items and lunch will be available for purchase also.
Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil St., will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2-4 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, snow cones and music provided by The Appalachian Trail Band.
Gray United Methodist Church will now have only one community meal each month. The meal will be served the first Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The drive-through pickup will be the same as before. We are encouraging people for the warmer months to park and come have your meal with us. Tables will be set up in the grassy section beside the church.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.