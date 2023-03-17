Music
Calvary's Chosen will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Road, Hiltons, Virginia.
Brian Burchfield will sing and preach for the revival at Indian Ridge Baptist Church, 516 W. Main Blvd., Church Hill, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Bays Mountain Baptist Church will have a benefit singing and hot dog supper on Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. Cost is by donation, with all proceeds going to the building fund. Singers will include The Bentons, The Quillen Family, The Taylor Family, Bluegrass Favorites, Kevin Nelson and The Heavenly Reflections.
Services
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Mike and Dottie will sing and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Baptist Church.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Community
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present a new musical, “The Last Miracle,” March 17 through April 16. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students. A dinner theater package will be offered April 1 at 5:30 p.m. Cost for dinner and show is $35 for adults and $25 for students. For reservations and information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church will host a walk-through Easter experience that will take you through the final days of Jesus’ life and his Resurrection April 1 and 2. Tours will begin every 15 minutes starting at 7 p.m.
Bloomingdale Baptist Church, located at 3220 Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport, is hosting “Journey to the Cross,” a free drive-through Easter event on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive around the church campus while experiencing Jesus’ last week on earth.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration fee before March 15 is $10. After March 15, registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
