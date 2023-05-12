Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church, 1803 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville; Saturday at 5 p.m. at Albright United Methodist Church, 6525 Old Stage Road, Chuckey; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Cold Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 306 Cold Springs Road, Surgoinsville; and Sunday at 7 p.m. at Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 2115 Highway 113, Whitesburg, Tennessee.
Mike and Dottie will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church Sunday at 7 p.m.
Rogersville First United Methodist Church will host King’s Cadence on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. The concert is free, but a love offering will be received.
Services
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee Service Friday at 7 p.m. Leland Frazier of Dayton, Tennessee, will preach.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call 423-245-0104.
The Wayne Maness Singers will sing at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m. Jacob Horton will preach at the 6:30 p.m. service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Community
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting Thursday in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. Kae Childs will speak on “Life is Like a Dance, But Who is Going to Lead?” and there will be a special feature by Betty and Mark Brennan on “Bee Keeping and Local Honey.” Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with lunch ($15.50) at 11 a.m. Please make reservations by May 12 by emailing theresaarcher@comcast.net or calling 423-360-5422.
Gray United Methodist Church will have a free meal on Thursday for anyone needing it. Drive to the side of the church, and you will be greeted and given a meal. The menu is corn dogs, chips and dessert.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.