Music
Bays Mountain Baptist Church will have a benefit singing and hot dog supper on Friday (March 24) at 6 p.m. Cost is by donation, with all proceeds going to the building fund. Singers will include The Bentons, The Quillen Family, The Taylor Family, Bluegrass Favorites, Kevin Nelson and The Heavenly Reflections.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Speers Ferry Church will have Mark Jackson singing and preaching at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Ball preaching at both services Sunday.
Community
Grammy award-winning conductor and composer Lucas Richman will join King College's Institute for Faith & Culture to share the healing, uplifting, connective power of music. Richman will give a master class on composition and performance Monday at 3:15 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel on King’s main campus in Bristol. At 7 p.m., Richman will present “Restoring Dignity through Music” at First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Richman and select regional guests will present an ensemble performance and talkback, with a box dinner to follow, at First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. All three events are free and open to the community.
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present a new musical, “The Last Miracle,” through April 16. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students. A dinner theater package will be offered April 1 at 5:30 p.m. Cost for dinner and show is $35 for adults and $25 for students. For reservations and information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church will host a walk-through Easter experience that will take you through the final days of Jesus’ life and his Resurrection April 1 and 2. Tours will begin every 15 minutes starting at 7 p.m.
Bloomingdale Baptist Church, located at 3220 Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport, is hosting “Journey to the Cross,” a free drive-through Easter event on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive around the church campus while experiencing Jesus’ last week on earth.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.