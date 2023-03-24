religion column

Music

Bays Mountain Baptist Church will have a benefit singing and hot dog supper on Friday (March 24) at 6 p.m. Cost is by donation, with all proceeds going to the building fund. Singers will include The Bentons, The Quillen Family, The Taylor Family, Bluegrass Favorites, Kevin Nelson and The Heavenly Reflections. 

