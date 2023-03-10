Music
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Power Church, 909 N. North St., Johnson City; Saturday at 4 p.m. at Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Peterson's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 22302 Highway 23, Duffield, Virginia; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at College Park Freewill Baptist Church, 156 Williams St., Johnson City.
Family Gospel will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel, Sunday at 7 p.m.
Services
Revival at Riverside Avenue Central Baptist Church wraps up Friday at 7 p.m.
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have a Jubilee service on Friday at 7 p.m. with Pastor Travis Howard of New Hope Baptist Church, Walnut Cove, North Carolina, preaching.
Bethel AME Zion Church will have a Men and Women's Day Celebration on Sunday. The 11 a.m. service guest speaker will be Minister Janice Turner Parks, Mount Zion Tabernacle Church, The 3 p.m. service speaker will be James Scales, youth minister from Central Baptist Church in Kingsport. Musical guest will be Praise Team from Lee Street Baptist Church, Bristol, Virginia.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Ball preaching at the morning service Sunday and Rejoicing Voices singing at the evening service.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Community
Rye Cove Community Church will host a fish fry on Friday at 4 p.m. All you can eat. Dine in or carryout.
A garage/bake sale will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road (off 394) in Bluff City. Call 423-538-6311.
Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, will host a Trail Life Troop 1557-sponsored barbecue lunch Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Serving barbecue on a bun, baked beans, slaw, dessert and a drink. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for fifth grade and under. Eat in or carryout.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Thursday in The Press Room (Food City, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport). Speakers will be Linda Rothwell, “This Little Light of Mine,” and Peggy Lane, “Safety Techniques for Women.” Registration at 10:30 am. Lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50). Reservations are due by Friday, March 10, to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-through meal on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for meals. Serving meatball sub, chips and dessert.
Bloomingdale Baptist Church, located at 3220 Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport, is hosting “Journey to the Cross,” a free drive-through Easter event on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive around the church campus while experiencing Jesus’ last week on earth.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration fee before March 15 is $10. After March 15, registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.