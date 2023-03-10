religion column

Music

Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Resurrection Power Church, 909 N. North St., Johnson City; Saturday at 4 p.m. at Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Peterson's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 22302 Highway 23, Duffield, Virginia; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at College Park Freewill Baptist Church, 156 Williams St., Johnson City.

