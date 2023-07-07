Summer Worship Nights will continue this Sunday at 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Broad Street in downtown Kingsport with live music by Billy Wayne Arrington of LampLight Theater. Bring your chairs and come and join us for a night of worship. Sponsored by Awaken Ministries, New Horizons Ministries, Route I-40 Ministries and LampLight Theater.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching.
Crystal River Boys will sing at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Ball preaching at the morning service Sunday and Rev. Mark Jackson preaching at the evening service.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
The Tipton Family will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St. in Mount Carmel, Sunday at 7 p.m.
Tri-Cities Baptist Camp Meeting will be held July 10-14 at 7 p.m. nightly at 184 Hidden Valley Road, Kings-port. (Take Interstate 26 to Exit 10 and follow the signs.) Preachers are Joe Arthur Monday, Steve Dagenhart Tuesday, Leonard Fletcher Thursday and Ralph Sexton Friday, with a combined choir each night.
Homecoming
Living Praise, 207 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Evangelist Dr. Yan Venter.
Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday. This homecoming will celebrate the 180th anniversary of the church. The church was established in 1843 on property donated by Frederick Ross. It had been a site of many camp meetings for many years prior to 1843. Morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed with a covered dish meal at the church cabin. All people who attended the church through the years are invited to attend.
Midway Memorial United Methodist Church will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first service in the church on Sunday, July 16, during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow the service. The church is located at 5532 Veterans Memorial Highway, Gate City, Virginia.
VBS
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will have Vacation Bible School July 10-13 from 6-8 p.m. Theme is “In Search of Victory.” There will be classes for everyone.
Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church will have Bible School July 17-21 from 6-8 p.m. nightly.
Community
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will host a Neighborhood Block Party Sunday from 4-8 p.m. There will be food, music, games, activities for the kids, and much more.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection invites ladies to a luncheon meeting on Thursday, July 20, in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. Dianne Barker will speak on “What’s a Millennial and How Do You Tame It?” Music by Oscar Harris with Shades of Grace Church. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50). Make reservations by July 14 to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422. Free lunch for first-time attendees.
Gray United Methodist Church will now have only one community meal each month. The meal will be served the first Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The drive-through pickup will be the same as before. We are encouraging people for the warmer months to park and come have your meal with us. Tables will be set up in the grassy section beside the church.