Music

Summer Worship Nights will continue this Sunday at 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Broad Street in downtown Kingsport with live music by Billy Wayne Arrington of LampLight Theater. Bring your chairs and come and join us for a night of worship. Sponsored by Awaken Ministries, New Horizons Ministries, Route I-40 Ministries and LampLight Theater.

