Music/Services
Rogersville Baptist Temple revival wraps up Friday at 7 p.m.
The McMurrays and Rejoicing Voices will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church in Hiltons, Virginia.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, will have Miranda Bledsoe singing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday and the Bishop Family singing at 6 p.m.
Donald and Tammy Harding will be at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m. Gorman McMurray will preach at 6:30 p.m.
Blood Bought and Judd will sing and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma, Virginia, will have a revival Sunday through Wednesday with Heath Williams preaching. Times are 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The Paramount Chamber Players will perform Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Kingsport. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and free for students. Call 423-383-7876.
Community
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-through meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Menu is ham and cheese sandwich, chips and dessert.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting on Thursday in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. Speaker will be Karen Gouge, "Color Me Beautiful," with music by Mildred Statzer. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. (Cost is $15.50.) Please make reservations by April 14 to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422.
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present a new musical, “The Last Miracle,” through April 16. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students. For reservations and information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
