Music
Summer Worship Nights will continue this Sunday at 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Broad Street downtown Kingsport with live music by Faith Fellowship from Johnson City. Sponsored by Awaken Ministries, New Horizons Ministries, Route I-40 Ministries and LampLight Theater.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress St., Mount Carmel, will have the patriotic musical “God Bless the USA” Sunday, July 2, at 11 a.m.
Services
Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church will celebrate its 75th anniversary Friday through Sunday. There will be a 7 p.m. church service on Friday. On Saturday, there will be a church picnic at 4 p.m. with free hamburgers and hot dogs, live gospel music from The Stones River Bluegrass Band, and a church service at 7 p.m. (Bring a lawn chair.) There will be a church service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will move their Sunday morning services to the Hall Cemetery this Sunday at 10 a.m.
Speers Ferry Church will have T.J. Hood preaching and the Wayne Maness Singers singing Sunday at 11 a.m.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have singing by Savannah Crawford and preaching by Jerry Shaffer on Sunday at 11 a.m. Down Pour will sing at 6 p.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the morning service Sunday and Rev. Mark Ball preaching at the evening service.
Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, 3120 Atoka Circle, Kingsport (across from the Fort Henry Drive Walmart) will have their third annual South Kingsport Jubilee Thursday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday will also be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday is at 10:30 a.m.
Vacation Bible School
Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, will host Twist and Turns Vacation Bible School for K-5th grade June 25-28 at 6-8 p.m. nightly. Call 423-288-4881 to preregister.
Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, located on Gibson Mill Road in Kingsport, will have Vacation Bible School June 26-28 from 6:30-8:45 p.m. nightly. There will be classes for all ages.
Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 26-30 beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be classes for all ages.
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will have Vacation Bible School July 10-13 from 6-8 p.m. Theme is “In Search of Victory.” There will be classes for everyone.
Community
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will host a Neighborhood Block Party Sunday, July 9, from 4-8 p.m. There will be food, music, games, activities for the kids, and much more.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.