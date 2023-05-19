Music
Rogersville First United Methodist Church will host King’s Cadence Saturday at 6 p.m. The concert is free, but a love offering will be received.
Cause One and Cecil Kern will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Road, Hiltons, Virginia.
The Civic Chorale, under direction of its Music Director Dr. Rodney Caldwell, will present its final concert of the 2022-2023 season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City. The concert, titled “May We Sing!” will feature songs of love, music and play. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. For more information visit the Chorale website at www.thecivicchorale.org.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will host The McPherson Family Sunday at 11 a.m. and Sherry Tilson and Singers Sunday at 6 p.m.
Services
Gary Hood will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 11 a.m.
Speers Ferry Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday with T.J. Hood preaching and The Crystal River Boys singing.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. John Bradley preaching at the morning service Sunday and Downpour singing at the evening service.
VBS
Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, will host Twist and Turns Vacation Bible School for K-5th grade June 25-28 at 6-8 p.m. nightly. Call 423-288-4881 to preregister.
Community
LampLight Theatre Children’s Theatre will present its end-of-the-year showcase, “Let It Shine,” on Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m.The showcase will feature a variety of acts that the students have been working on in class or have worked on at home — singing, dancing, acting, you name it. An awards ceremony will be held after the final performance. For reservations and ticket information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
See a complete listing of services and events at www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.