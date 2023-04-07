religion column

Music

Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Creekside House of Prayer, 381 Glenwood Road, Bristol; Saturday at 7 p.m. at Harvest Time Worship Center, 14584 Clinch River Hwy., Fort Blackmore, Virginia; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Princeton Freewill Baptist Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Purchase Ridge Community Church, 960 State Route 638, Duffield, Virginia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you