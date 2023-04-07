Music
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Creekside House of Prayer, 381 Glenwood Road, Bristol; Saturday at 7 p.m. at Harvest Time Worship Center, 14584 Clinch River Hwy., Fort Blackmore, Virginia; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Princeton Freewill Baptist Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Purchase Ridge Community Church, 960 State Route 638, Duffield, Virginia.
Services/Easter
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will have an Easter egg hunt Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holy Mountain Baptist Church, 3121 Ashley St., Kingsport, will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. for ages up to 17 years. There will be prizes, crafts and snacks.
Sullivan Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. The church will have Easter services Sunday at 10:15 a.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School.
Bloomingdale Baptist Church, located at 3220 Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport, is hosting “Journey to the Cross,” a free drive-through Easter event on Saturday from 8-9:30 p.m. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive around the church campus while experiencing Jesus’ last week on earth.
Great Commission Church, 1249 Chestnut St., Kingsport, will have an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have a sunrise service Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served in the fellowship building after the service. Jacob Horton will preach at 6:30 p.m.
The Free Gift Gospel Mission, 1025 Maple St., Kingsport will have a Sonrise service Sunday at 7 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold Easter services outside (weather permitting) at 8:45 a.m. and in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church at 423-245-0104 or visit the website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Cedar Chapel Church will have an Easter service at 10 a.m. with Bob Simpson preaching, dinner afterward, and an egg hunt for the kids.
Speers Ferry Church will have the youth group presenting an Easter play and Betty and Mark singing Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Rogersville Baptist Temple will have revival April 10-14 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Community
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting on Thursday, April 20, in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. Speaker will be Karen Gouge, "Color Me Beautiful," with music by Mildred Statzer. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. (Cost is $15.50.) Please make reservations by April 14 to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422.
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present a new musical, “The Last Miracle,” through April 16. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students. For reservations and information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
