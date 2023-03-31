Services/Easter
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress St., Mount Carmel, will present the Easter drama “Arise My Love” Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.
Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church will host a walk-through Easter experience that will take you through the final days of Jesus’ life and his Resurrection Saturday and Sunday. Tours will begin every 15 minutes starting at 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, will have Palm Sunday services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m., and Easter Sunday services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will be held Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Children should bring an Easter basket.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have The Gospel Plowboys singing Sunday 11 a.m.
Scott County Community Choir will present “It Is Finished” Palm Sunday at Hales Chapel United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. and at Nickelsville UMC at 6:30 p.m.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Great Commission Church, 1249 Chestnut St., Kingsport, will host a revival Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. nightly. The church will host a Maundy Thursday agape feast at 6:45 p.m. and an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m.
Sullivan Baptist Church will have a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. The church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 1-3 p.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School.
Bloomingdale Baptist Church, located at 3220 Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport, is hosting “Journey to the Cross,” a free drive-through Easter event on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive around the church campus while experiencing Jesus’ last week on earth.
Holy Mountain Baptist Church, 3121 Ashley St., Kingsport, will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, from noon to 2 p.m. for ages up to 17 years. There will be prizes, crafts and snacks.
The Free Gift Gospel Mission, 1025 Maple St., Kingsport will have a Sonrise Service Easter Sunday at 7 a.m.
Cedar Chapel Church will have an Easter service at 10 a.m. with Bob Simpson preaching, dinner afterward, and an egg hunt for the kids.
Community
Holy Mountain Baptist Church, 3121 Ashley St., Kingsport, will have a fundraiser sale, breakfast and lunch on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Gray United Methodist Church will serve a free, drive-through meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church and get your meal. Serving chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert.
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present a new musical, “The Last Miracle,” through April 16. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students. A dinner theater package will be offered April 1 at 5:30 p.m. Cost for dinner and show is $35 for adults and $25 for students. For reservations and information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. Registration is $20. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
