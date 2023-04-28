Music/Services
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have Labour of Love singing and Kevin Bishop preaching Sunday. A meal will follow. There will be no evening services.
Joyful Journey will sing at Speers Ferry Church Sunday at the 11 a.m. service.
Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have T.J. Hood preaching and Tim and April singing at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Emory & Henry College Choir and Chamber Singers will begin their spring tour at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The Eternals will perform Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road.
Gray United Methodist Church will have a free meal Thursday for anyone needing it. Drive to the side of the church, and you will be greeted and given a meal. Menu is lasagna, salad, roll and dessert.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
Email church briefs to features@timesnews.net.
