Music/Services
Speers Ferry Church will have Tim Baldwin singing Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
The Paramount Chamber Players will perform Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Kingsport. Call 423-383-7876.
Emory & Henry College Choir and Chamber Singers will begin their spring tour at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport on Sunday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. They will present a program that explores music from diverse cultures, beliefs and eras.
Community
Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 S. Greenwood Drive in Johnson City, will host Joy Prom on Friday, April 21, from 5-8 p.m. This free annual event is for more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families. Guests are invited to a free evening of fun activities including a “red carpet” entrance, pamper stations, horse-and-carriage rides, photo booths, carnival games, dinner and dancing. For more information visit gfcnow.com/joyprom.
Parker's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will be hosting a women's conference titled "Weathering the Storms of Life" on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 425 Parker Drive in Kingsport. Registration and more information can be found at https://forms.gle/UBydbmAanKdKunua9. For more information contact Renee Yates at 423-341-4659 or visit https://fb.me/e/3cNSqDqk8.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
