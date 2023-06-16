religion column

• Heavenly Reflections Gospel Jamboree will be held Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. nightly. Friday performers are Middle Cross Gospel, For His Glory, Brian Birchfield, Dyer Family, Chris Holder and Journey Home, and Heavenly Reflections. Saturday performers are The Bentons, The Washams, Gerald Sweatman, The Quillen Family, Brian Birchfield and Heavenly Reflections. Sponsored by Kingsport Heating & Air, 1905 Brookside Lane, Kingsport. Bring lawn chairs. Concessions provided by Sunrise Baptist Church. Emcee will be Vern Hall. (Directions: Sullivan Gardens, right on Lone Star Road 2 miles, then right on Roseberry Road.) For more information call 423-361-9441.

