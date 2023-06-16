• Heavenly Reflections Gospel Jamboree will be held Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. nightly. Friday performers are Middle Cross Gospel, For His Glory, Brian Birchfield, Dyer Family, Chris Holder and Journey Home, and Heavenly Reflections. Saturday performers are The Bentons, The Washams, Gerald Sweatman, The Quillen Family, Brian Birchfield and Heavenly Reflections. Sponsored by Kingsport Heating & Air, 1905 Brookside Lane, Kingsport. Bring lawn chairs. Concessions provided by Sunrise Baptist Church. Emcee will be Vern Hall. (Directions: Sullivan Gardens, right on Lone Star Road 2 miles, then right on Roseberry Road.) For more information call 423-361-9441.
• Mountain Gospel and Rejoicing Voices will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Road, Hiltons, Virginia.
• Gerald Sweatman will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church Sunday at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport.
Services
• First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org or call 423-245-0104.
• Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Jackson preaching at the morning service Sunday and Rev. Aaron Tate preaching at the evening service.
• Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
• Poplar Grove Primitive Baptist Church will celebrate its 75th anniversary June 23-25. There will be a 7 p.m. church service on Friday, June 23. On Saturday, June 24, there will be a church picnic at 4 p.m. with free hamburgers and hot dogs, live gospel music from The Stones River Bluegrass Band, and a church service at 7 p.m. (Bring a lawn chair.) There will be a church service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Vacation Bible School
• Sullivan Baptist Church Children’s Ministry will have their annual Vacation Bible School the week of June 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is available online at www.sullivanbaptist.org. Sullivan Baptist Church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
• Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, will host Twist and Turns Vacation Bible School for K-5th grade June 25-28 at 6-8 p.m. nightly. Call 423-288-4881 to preregister.
• Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 26-30 beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be classes for all ages.
Community
• Rock Springs Methodist Church will host its monthly Fish Fry in the Park Saturday from 5-7 p.m., rain or shine. Come by the picnic shelter, located at 1751 Rock Springs Road in Kingsport, and enjoy a meal of fried or blackened fish or shrimp, homemade side items, desserts and a beverage. Carry-outs are welcome For more information call 423-349-7531
• Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting on Thursday in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport. Jeri Burnett will speak on “Get Started, Keep Going, Finish Well,” and Peggy Hatley will give a presentation on interpretive movement to music. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50). Make reservations by Friday to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422. Free lunch for first-time attendees.
• Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
• Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
• Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
• Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
