Music
The Eternals will perform Sunday at 6 p.m. at Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road.
Rogersville First United Methodist Church will host King’s Cadence on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. The concert is free, but a love offering will be received.
Services
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at both services Sunday.
Gary Gilliam will preach and Braden Gilliam will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Speers Ferry Church. Mike and Dottie will also sing. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport will have Blood Bought singing and Joe Trent preaching Sunday at 6 p.m.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Community
Bethel AME Zion Church will have a yard sale at 8 a.m. Saturday with a spaghetti dinner at 11 a.m. The dinner will include spaghetti, garlic bread and salad for $6.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting on Thursday, May 18, in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. Kae Childs will speak on “Life is Like a Dance, But Who is Going to Lead?” and there will be a special feature by Betty and Mark Brennan on “Bee Keeping and Local Honey.” Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with lunch ($15.50) at 11 a.m. Please make reservations by May 12 by emailing theresaarcher@comcast.net or calling 423-360-5422.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Monday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
See a complete listing of services and events at
www.timesnews.net. Email church briefs to