Mount Carmel’s Tarron Meade checks out one of the Christmas trees during a recent visit to Founders Park in Johnson City. The decorations on the tree were made to look like candy, and Tarron seemed ready to take a bite out of the giant candy necklace. Tarron, who will be 2 years old next month, was visiting the park with his parents, Tanner and Amelia Meade; grandparents Frank and Tammy Cannon; and aunt Abby Riddle.

Visions of sugarplums