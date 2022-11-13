KINGSPORT — The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which featured unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew a crowd to the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center Saturday.
The Christmas Connection was also open Friday.
Hannah Powell, the arts coordinator for Kingsport’s Office of Cultural Arts, oversaw the event. Powell said the Christmas Connection is a good way for people to support small businesses.
“Well, I think it’s important to highlight the talent that we have in the region,” she said. “We have it right before Christmas because these are craftsmen and fine artisans that have unique gifts and decor for the holiday season that’s all handmade and here to share with the community. They’re all small businesses, so shopping here with them actually helps them succeed as a small business.”
The event featured many types of vendors, including bakers, woodworkers, jewelry makers, crafters, and more.
Casey Salyer, who owns Across the River Customs, a woodworking business, said the annual event is a great way for local businesses and makers to sell their products and get their names out in the community.
Jennifer Trammell, who owns Bright Spot Vinyl & Embroidery, was at the Christmas Connection for an 11th year to sell her products, which included cards, door signs and door hangers.
She said events like Christmas Connection are important because they promote shopping local.
Gail Singh was selling products from the business of her daughter, Renee Singh: Jewelry by Renee and Renee’s Bakery Delights.
“I think the event gives crafters and artists an opportunity to display their products,” Gail said. “I also think it’s important for people to understand that handcrafted things have value.”
Many attendees said they liked the event for its variety.
Rick Shaver said he enjoys coming to the Christmas Connection because it brings the community together and offers an opportunity to meet new people.
Regina Mahan said the Christmas Connection is a good place to do Christmas shopping.
Kingsport resident Rebecca Mills said she looks forward to the event and attends every year.
“I love seeing all the crafts, and it’s nice to find something handmade for a friend or family member for Christmas or birthdays,” Mills said.
Reed Hood, a ceramic maker who attended the Christmas Connection for the first time, said the market is a great place to find high-quality gifts that are made locally.