ASHEVILLE — The Biltmore Estate has begun its annual holiday celebration, which offers visitors an opportunity to see the mansion in two different lights, literally.
Christmas at Biltmore opened Friday and will remain open until Jan. 8.
The event features the Daytime Celebration as well as Candlelight Christmas Evenings. The latter includes musicians playing seasonal favorites throughout the mansion.
The house is filled with many elaborate Christmas decorations. The main attraction is a 35-foot-tall tree adorned with 500 ornaments and lights in the banquet hall.
According to a press release, it took more than 50 staff members to carry in the large tree and lift it into place with a system of ropes.
Other Christmas decorations include 67 trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias.
During 2022, the Biltmore Estate has been a part of the national celebration of the 200th birthday of the estate’s landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted.
Biltmore’s design team planned the Christmas décor around a “Winter Landscapes” theme, which honors Olmsted’s grand achievements by bringing the outdoors inside.
In addition to the tour experiences, Biltmore also offers many other holiday attractions, including the Antler Hill village, where guests can find a Christmas pop-up shop.
The village will also host bonfires on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 16 and daily bonfires from Dec. 17-Dec. 31. Santa will also be at the village bandstand for pictures from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 5-Dec. 18, and daily from Dec. 19-23.
The village will also be illuminated by holiday lights until Feb. 21.
The conservatory is open and filled with poinsettias and an array of tropical plants. The winery is open for tastings by reservation, and holiday wines are available for purchase. The estate’s restaurants offer seasonal dishes and craft cocktails.
Guests can also visit Biltmore’s “Leonardo Da Vinci 500 Years of Genius” digital art exhibit, which requires a separate ticket and is open until Feb. 20.
Biltmore also offers several holiday packages, including overnight accommodations and admission to many attractions at the estate.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.biltmore.com/christmas.
