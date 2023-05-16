Children's book author Laurie Keller visits Saint Dominic Catholic School Contributed May 16, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Children’s author Laurie Keller speaks to Saint Dominic Catholic School students on April 27. Contributed Children’s author and illustrator Laurie Keller speaks to Saint Dominic Catholic School students on April 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Well-known children’s author and illustrator Laurie Keller visited Kingsport’s Saint Dominic Catholic School on April 26 and 27.Keller presented a free community discussion on her classic children’s book, “Potato Pants,” on April 26 then visited with all the Saint Dominic classes the next morning. During her class visits, Keller discussed how she created and illustrated her characters. She soon had the students drawing and illustrating the characters.This was the school’s first in-person author visit since the Bowling-Newman Author Endowment was created by Saint Dominic’s librarian, Dusty Newman. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Illustration Art Sociology Literature LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center plans beautification and financial education project TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Ask a Master Gardener: Almost any vegetable can be grown in containers By Earl Hockin Master Gardener Arborist to discuss impact of holiday freeze on trees, shrubs Contributed Ethan & Nora's Fresh Squeeze: The lemonade stand to end polio By EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net Lori Borgman: At Mom School, class is always in session By Lori Borgman Tribune News Service (TNS) Pets of the Week This week at Sullivan County libraries (May 14-20) Submitted by Suzanne Huron This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (May 14-20) Submitted by Chris Markley This Week at the Johnson City Library (May 14-20) Submitted by Hannah Kiger Ex-etiquette: This Mother's Day, here's the meaning of 'bonus mom' Dr. Jann Blackstone ON AIR