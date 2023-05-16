Well-known children’s author and illustrator Laurie Keller visited Kingsport’s Saint Dominic Catholic School on April 26 and 27.

Keller presented a free community discussion on her classic children’s book, “Potato Pants,” on April 26 then visited with all the Saint Dominic classes the next morning.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you