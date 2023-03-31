Signature Health CHS

Shown here, Jillian Nagy; Connor Armstrong; Amy Jeffers, RN; Lillyan Henley; Madison Jones; and Kinslee Mowell pose for a photo at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — Nursing education students at Cherokee High School were able to fully complete their nursing home clinical rotations for the first time since 2020 and learned valuable skills that prepare them to enter the healthcare field.

Five CHS students completed 24 hours at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville. In order to get a CNA license, the students must complete 40 hours of clinical experience, with 24 of those hours done at a long-term care facility.

