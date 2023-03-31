ROGERSVILLE — Nursing education students at Cherokee High School were able to fully complete their nursing home clinical rotations for the first time since 2020 and learned valuable skills that prepare them to enter the healthcare field.
Five CHS students completed 24 hours at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville. In order to get a CNA license, the students must complete 40 hours of clinical experience, with 24 of those hours done at a long-term care facility.
The students started their clinical rotations in February and will finish them in April.
“I really enjoyed the students and their smiling faces,” said Lisa Ford, assistant director of nursing at Signature Healthcare. “The look on the residents’ faces was priceless when the students were with us. Seeing young students showing interest in the residents was touching.”
Students in the nursing education program had been able to complete their hours only in the school lab since the spring of 2020 due to COVID restrictions.
CHS nursing instructor Amy Jeffers said clinical experiences prepare students for careers.
“We can only simulate so many scenarios in our skills lab at Cherokee,” Jeffers said. “I know their time spent at the facility will most definitely have a positive impact on their futures in healthcare. You always hear that you need a huge heart and compassion to work in nursing, and it truly showed in each of these students during their time at Signature. The experiences that these students are able to walk away with at the end of our health science program are invaluable and vitally important to their post- secondary successes.”
CHS health science instructor Angel Shanks said clinical experiences put student’s fundamental classroom skills to the test.
“Having had these students in class during their freshman and/or sophomore year, it makes my teacher heart happy to see them spread their wings and fly in a clinical setting,” Shanks said. “As teachers, we can lay down the fundamentals for these students in the classroom, but getting the opportunity to work in a facility with a ‘real’ patient puts it all into perspective for them. Taking health science classes in high school provides students with the necessary background knowledge to be successful in future healthcare jobs.”
The students are completing their remaining hours at Hawkins Memorial Hospital.