ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit has been recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th consecutive year.
The unit received the honor Friday during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
The distinction is given to units that rank in the top 30% of programs in each NJROTC area. The distinction selection is based on excellence in administration, academic performance, military proficiency and host school support.
By being a distinguished unit, the Cherokee NJROTC is also allowed to nominate three cadets each for admission into the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
On average, the CHS NJROTC has 130-140 cadets in the program each semester.
The NJROTC held a ceremony at the completion of the inspection to showcase its work and award some of the students with medals and promotions.
At the ceremony, Cherokee Principal David Keener spoke to the students about all of the hard work they put in. Keener said as principal he has seen the program grow into the distinguished program it currently is.
Keener thanked the students and unit leaders for their hard work and dedication.
Bucchi also addressed the crowd. He spoke about doing the right thing even when nobody is watching.
The cadets then performed several drills. Afterward, 11 students were awarded Outstanding Cadet Achievement medals.
Several cadets were also promoted to a higher rank within the NJROTC program.
Cadets who were awarded the outstanding achievement medal were: