ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit has been recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th consecutive year.

The unit received the honor Friday during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.

